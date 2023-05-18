ADVERTISEMENT

Vizhinjam expert committee to hold stakeholder consultations on May 24

May 18, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Notices issued to selected people from various walks of life

The Hindu Bureau

The expert committee constituted to study the impact of the Vizhinjam International Seaport on the adjoining coastline will hold stakeholder consultations next week.

A notice issued by Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited to Thomas J. Netto, Archbishop of Thiruvananthapuram (Latin rite), said a hearing of various stakeholders would be held at the Inspection Bungalow of the Harbour Engineering department on May 24.

According to sources, notices were issued to selected people from various walks of life who registered their grievances in connection with the port construction. They said anyone who turned up at the event would be heard. “We don’t want to draw the entire people to the venue, but want everyone to be aware of the function. The expert committee appointed by the government is actively looking into the concerns of the protesters,” said a source.

After protests and strikes that lasted months, the State government appointed the committee drawing experts from various scientific institutions to examine whether the Vizhihnjam port work had caused any coastal erosion. According to the terms of reference, the committee will assess the extent of coastal erosion, if any, in the zone of influence of the port project with particular emphasis on the period after the commencement of the construction work. If any such coastal erosion is observed, the committee will identify causes and suggest measures to mitigate them.

The committee has also been told to examine the impact of the construction and development of the port on various fishing activities, navigation channels, and marine ecosystems in the zone of influence of the port and suggest measures to mitigate them.

