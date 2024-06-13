ADVERTISEMENT

Vizhinjam community skill park to be launched on June 15

Published - June 13, 2024 10:11 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu will formally inaugurate Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) Kerala’s Vizhinjam community skill park on Saturday. Ports and Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan and Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian will also participate.

The two-storeyed facility, which will become the 16th community skill park in the State, will have an area of 21,570 sq.ft. and has been developed at a cost of ₹18.20 crore. A four-storeyed hostel block has also been constructed alongside the main building.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US