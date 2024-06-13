GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vizhinjam community skill park to be launched on June 15

Published - June 13, 2024 10:11 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu will formally inaugurate Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) Kerala’s Vizhinjam community skill park on Saturday. Ports and Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan and Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian will also participate.

The two-storeyed facility, which will become the 16th community skill park in the State, will have an area of 21,570 sq.ft. and has been developed at a cost of ₹18.20 crore. A four-storeyed hostel block has also been constructed alongside the main building.

