Vizhinjam community skill park launched

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu formally inaugurated a community skill park established by Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) Kerala at Vizhinjam on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Bindu said the skill park will prepare the local community particularly the youth for employment opportunities at the Vizhinjam international seaport project. She also commissioned a hostel block that has been constructed alongside the community skill park.

The Minister added that the Higher Education department has been striving to bridge the skill gap by imparting students with advanced skill courses through ASAP Kerala which has received dual recognition by the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET). The agency has also been offering training in seven foreign languages including English, German, French and Japanese.

Ports Minister V.N. Vasavan, who presided over the function, expressed optimism that the skill park would hold youngsters in good stead for international job opportunities. M. Vincent, MLA, was the chief guest at the programme.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was exchanged between ASAP Kerala and Adani Skill Development Centre. The Ministers handed over offer letters and certificates to students who completed training at the ASAP Adani Skill Development Centre Transit Campus and received employment at the Vizhinjam port and in other companies.

Principal Secretary (Higher Education) Ishita Roy, Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited managing director Divya S. Iyer, ASAP Kerala chairperson and managing director Usha Titus, and Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt. Ltd. chief executive officer Pradeep Jayaraman were among the attendees.

