Vizhinjam all set for limited-scale commercial operation from July 12

Vizhinjam International Seaport, the first full-fledged deep-water transshipment port in the country, is all set to begin commercial operations on a limited scale, possibly from July 12.

Sources close to the port operation told The Hindu that all the infrastructure facilities required for the final port of discharge for mother vessels had been made.

Though the commercial operation would begin on a test basis, it could not be termed a trial run as the mother ship set to make a port of call here was expected to be one of the largest vessels in operation, carrying containers from the Mundra port. The containers that would be discharged here would be trans-shipped to other diverse destinations. Since the port had broad automation to ensure rapid vessel turnaround along with cutting-edge infrastructure capable of handling Megamax containerships, the discharge of containers was expected to be completed in 24 hours, said the sources.

The successful discharge of containers and subsequent transshipment will be followed by commercial operations on a limited scale until the port started full-fledged commercial operations in December 2025. By this scheduled revised deadline, the port developer will be able to complete the remaining works at the port such as completing the construction on the 800-m berth (around 50% of the work has been finished till now).

The first mother vessel is expected to carry around 1,500 containers.

Interest evinced

In a statement, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve said leading shipping giants such MSC (Mediterranean Shipping Company), Maersk (represented by Merc), APM Terminals (part of A.P. Moller-Maersk Group), and Hapag-Lloyd (represented by Von Line) had expressed keen interest in establishing a presence at Vizhinjam, highlighting its strategic significance as a new global transshipment hub.

Since the global port congestion was reaching an 18-month high, with 60% of the ships waiting at anchor in Asia, including in the world’s second-largest port in Singapore, even a limited scale operation at Vizhinjam would bring a big advantage. Vizhinjam is hardly 10 nautical miles away from the international shipping route connecting Europe, the Persian Gulf, and the Far East. Approximately 75% of India’s transshipment cargo is currently processed at ports overseas, such as Colombo, Singapore, and Port Klang.

In the first phase, the Vizhinjam port will have the capacity to handle one million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs), and subsequent phases will see the addition of 6.2 million TEUs.