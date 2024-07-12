The Vizhinjam international seaport is a shining example of the willpower of an elected government, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Speaking after according a ceremonial reception for the mother vessel that called at the Vizhinjam port here on July 12, Mr. Vijayan said that after years of hard work and dedication when Vizhinjam emerges as an international port, it will catapult the global importance and position of the country to a new height.

“There were some lobbies, including international and commercial lobbies, that had worked against the port and tried to prevent the project from becoming a reality. They had even received support from here (Kerala) as well. The agitations spearheaded by a section here stating that the project would not be allowed to be implemented here have to be weighed against this background. However, our collective willpower and dedication were beyond their designs,” said Mr. Vijayan.

Further, the reasons to cheer will not end here. The second, third, and fourth phases of the port were to be completed by 2045. However, we have decided to complete these phases by 2028 itself, around 17 years ahead of the scheduled deadline. The concessionaire has agreed to invest ₹10,000 crore and the agreement was going to be signed to make the port fully operational 17 years before the deadline, said Mr. Vijayan.

He also said that a slew of projects related to the Vizhinjam international port project have to be included in the State budget. Considering this, the State has requested the Centre to sanction a package of ₹5,000 crore for the State. “The State is hopeful of receiving this as Vizhinjam is the contribution and gift of Kerala to the whole country,” he said.

Highlighting Vizhinjam’s significance, Karan Adani, managing director of Adani Ports and SEZ Limited (APSEZ) said, “San Fernando – now berthed at Vizhinjam is a messenger that will tell the world that India’s first transshipment terminal and the largest deep-water port has begun commercial operations. No other port in India – including Adani’s own highly advanced Mundra Port – has these technologies.”

“What we have already installed here is South Asia’s most advanced container handling technology. And once we complete the automation and the Vessel Traffic Management System, Vizhinjam will be in a class of its own as one of the most technologically sophisticated transshipment ports in the world,” said Mr. Adani.

Critical player

Meanwhile, the official ceremony marked a milestone in India’s entry into global transshipment, ushering in a new era in India’s maritime history, positioning Vizhinjam as a critical player in international trade routes.

The event also marked the debut of India’s first automated port with state-of-the-art infrastructure and facilities, capable of handling large ships, with its modern container handling equipment and world-class automation and IT systems.

Port Minister V.N. Vasavan presided over the function, while Sarbananda Sonowal, the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, was the chief guest.

Vizhinjam international seaport in Kerala is a critical economic infrastructure project promoted by the Kerala government in a public private partnership (PPP) mode, the largest private sector investment in Kerala. The total investment for the Vizhinjam port is pegged around ₹8,867 crore. Out of this, the State government and the Central government have allocated ₹5,595 crore and ₹818 crore, respectively.

