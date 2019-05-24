Viyyur Central Jail turns high-tech

The Viyyur Central Jail is becoming high-tech. Modern kitchen with state-of-the-art facilities, an RO plant and power laundry were inaugurated at the jail on Friday.

The jail is also going to start a new TV channel. After its own music band – Freedom Melody and Radio Film Club, now the inmates will start Freedom TV channel.

Inaugurating the facilities on the jail premises, Director General of Police (Prisons) R. Sreelekha said the efforts are to change the attitude of people towards prisoners.

It is for the first time that a TV channel is starting from the jail. The presenters of the programmes will be inmates themselves.

The TV channel will air favourite music, short films made by inmates, comedy show, mimicry, dances and movies. The prisoners can watch the programmes on the TVs installed in the jail.

The modern kitchen has facilities like steam cooking system and electric trolley. The reserve osmosis plant will ensure pure drinking water. The power laundry has capacity to wash and dry 30 kg of clothes at a time. The modern facilities have been installed in the jail at a cost of ₹2 crore.

Money collected from the remuneration of prisoners was distributed to the children of prisoners and the financially backward students of Ramavarmapuram Government school at the function.

Inspector General of Prisons H. Gopakumar presided over the function.