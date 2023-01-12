Vivek Express to operate 4 days a week

January 12, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The bi-weekly train Vivek Express between Kanyakumari and Dibrugarh in Assam will increase its operation to four days a week from May. The train from Kanyakumari to Dibrugarh (22503) will operate on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Monday from May 11. This train is currently operated from Kanyakumari only on Thursday and Sunday. The train from Dibrugarh to Kanyakumari (22504) will operate on Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday from May 7. Currently, this train is operated from Dibrugarh on Saturday and Tuesday. Covering a distance of 4,189 km in 75 hours, Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek Express is the longest running train in the country. Vivek Express is currently running with the number 15905/15906. From March first week, the train will change its number to 22503/22504, said Railway officials.