HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vivek Express to be cancelled

February 22, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The South Eastern Railway has notified cancellation of Vivek Express in order to facilitate construction works at the Ranital station, Kharagpur division, West Bengal.

Dibrugarh–Kanniyakumari Vivek Biweekly Express (15906) scheduled to leave Dibrugarh on February 25 and 28 will be fully cancelled, while the return train Kanniyakumari–Dibrugarh Vivek Biweekly Express (15905 ) scheduled to leave Kanniyakumari on March 2 and 5 has also been fully cancelled, said a release issued by the railways on Wednesday.

Further, Ernakulam–Pune Poorna Weekly Express (11098) leaving Ernakulam Junction on February 27 will be diverted between Miraj Junction and Pune Junction to run via Kurduvadi Junction–Daund Junction due to traffic regulations for construction works scheduled in the Satara–Koregaon section of the Central Railway. The train will be skipping its scheduled stoppages at Sangli, Karad and Satara stations, according to the release.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.