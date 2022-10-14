Vivek Express fatally knocks down elephant near Walayar

The Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek Express hit a herd at 3.15 a.m., killing one bull

The Hindu Bureau PALAKKAD
October 14, 2022 17:46 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The elephant killed near Walayar on Friday | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

ADVERTISEMENT

An elephant was killed on the railway tracks after it was hit by a train at Kottamutti, near Kanjikode, in the district on Friday. The accident took place at 3.15 a.m. on the B-line between Kanjikode and Walayar.

Officials said that the Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek Express had hit a herd, but only one bull was fatally knocked down. Forest officials said the elephant was about 20 years old.

Neither the Railways nor the Forest department officials could approach the elephant as the herd stood around it. The herd had to be driven away to approach the fallen elephant.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Forest officials said they would bury the elephant in the Walayar forest after a necropsy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app