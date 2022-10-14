Kerala

Vivek Express fatally knocks down elephant near Walayar

The elephant killed near Walayar on Friday | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

An elephant was killed on the railway tracks after it was hit by a train at Kottamutti, near Kanjikode, in the district on Friday. The accident took place at 3.15 a.m. on the B-line between Kanjikode and Walayar.

Officials said that the Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek Express had hit a herd, but only one bull was fatally knocked down. Forest officials said the elephant was about 20 years old.

Neither the Railways nor the Forest department officials could approach the elephant as the herd stood around it. The herd had to be driven away to approach the fallen elephant.

Forest officials said they would bury the elephant in the Walayar forest after a necropsy.


