VISWAS to restart free mid-day meal

Service aimed at helping persons reaching Palakkad Civil Station and neighbouring courts

The Victims Information, Sensitisation, Welfare and Assistance Society (VISWAS), an altruistic body that works for the

welfare of the victims of crimes and various other excesses, completed its food distribution drive on Wednesday.

The VISWAS distributed more than 7,000 food packets to the poor in the municipality and neighbouring panchayats during the lockdown. “We could reach out to the needy in Kalpathy, Puthur, and Sundaram Colony in Palakkad municipality, and some places in Mathur and Pirayiri grama panchayats,” said VISWAS secretary P. Prem Nath.

The food packets were prepared by a transgender collective that runs a canteen at the Civil Station. The canteen had to be closed because of the lockdown.

Mannarkkad block panchayat president C.K. Ummu Salma inaugurated the concluding part of the food distribution programme.

Mr. Prem Nath said that VISWAS would restart its free mid-day meal programme titled “Uchakkoru Oon” on Thursday for those who could not afford a meal when reaching the Civil Station and neighbouring courts.

Tokens for the free meal would be available at the VISWAS office at the Civil Station from 11.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.