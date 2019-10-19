VISWAS to expand services

The Victims Information, Sensitisation, Welfare and Assistance Society (VISWAS), a non-governmental organization based here engaged in helping the victims of crimes and excesses, has decided to expand its services across the country. With the District Collector as its president, VISWAS will soon become a national body with the name VISWAS India. The annual general body meeting of the organization held here on Saturday took the decision to reach out to people across the district and State borders.

District Collector D. Balamurali presided. Secretary P. Prem Nath presented the annual report. Treasurer B. Jayarajan pressed the accounts.

Annual award

The meeting decided to institute an annual award for the best law student from the district in the name of the well-known jurist N.R. Madhava Menon.

VISWAS will conduct a seminar on plea bargaining for lawyers, social workers and jail inmates.

VISWAS appealed to the Kerala High Court to immediately launch the newly sanctioned munsiff-magistrate court in Attappady and to shift the family court functioning at Olavakode to a better place.