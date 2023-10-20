ADVERTISEMENT

VISWAS opens chapter in capital

October 20, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Justice P. V. Kunhikrishnan will inaugurate the Thiruvananthapuram chapter of the Victims Information, Sensitisation, Welfare and Assistance Society (VISWAS) at the Institution of Engineers hall on Saturday.

Thiruvananthapuram District Collector Geromic George is the chapter’s president, which seeks to provide legal and mental assistance and social support to victims of crime, abuse of power and violation of human rights. R. Jayaprakash and A. Hidyathulla are the vice presidents of the chapter.

