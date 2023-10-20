HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

VISWAS opens chapter in capital

October 20, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Justice P. V. Kunhikrishnan will inaugurate the Thiruvananthapuram chapter of the Victims Information, Sensitisation, Welfare and Assistance Society (VISWAS) at the Institution of Engineers hall on Saturday.

Thiruvananthapuram District Collector Geromic George is the chapter’s president, which seeks to provide legal and mental assistance and social support to victims of crime, abuse of power and violation of human rights. R. Jayaprakash and A. Hidyathulla are the vice presidents of the chapter.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.