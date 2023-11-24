ADVERTISEMENT

VISWAS launches women safety classes

November 24, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Chittur Municipal Chairperson K.L. Kavitha inaugurating a series of classes on women safety offered by the Victims Information, Sensitisation, Welfare and Assistance Society at Chittur on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Victims Information, Sensitisation, Welfare and Assistance Society (VISWAS), an organisation providing succour for the victims of crimes and excesses, began a series of classes for women safety at Chittur on Friday.

Chittur municipal chairperson K.L. Kavitha inaugurated the classes being held under the VISWAS Sevana Kendra. VISWAS coordinator V.P. Kuriakose presided. Deputy Director of Prosecution P. Premnath led a class on the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act of 2006.

Lawyer M.P. Ambika explained the activities of VISWAS Sevana Kendra. Medical oncologist from Thangam hospital M. Ponraj led a class on breast cancer. VISWAS secretary N. Rakhi welcomed the gathering.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US