VISWAS launches women safety classes

November 24, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
Chittur Municipal Chairperson K.L. Kavitha inaugurating a series of classes on women safety offered by the Victims Information, Sensitisation, Welfare and Assistance Society at Chittur on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Victims Information, Sensitisation, Welfare and Assistance Society (VISWAS), an organisation providing succour for the victims of crimes and excesses, began a series of classes for women safety at Chittur on Friday.

Chittur municipal chairperson K.L. Kavitha inaugurated the classes being held under the VISWAS Sevana Kendra. VISWAS coordinator V.P. Kuriakose presided. Deputy Director of Prosecution P. Premnath led a class on the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act of 2006.

Lawyer M.P. Ambika explained the activities of VISWAS Sevana Kendra. Medical oncologist from Thangam hospital M. Ponraj led a class on breast cancer. VISWAS secretary N. Rakhi welcomed the gathering.

