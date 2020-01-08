VISWAS holds debate on police shoot-outs

The Victims Information, Sensitisation, Welfare and Assistance Society (VISWAS) conducted an inter-law college debate competition in memory of former Prosecution Director A. Velayudhan Nair.

Seven teams from law colleges in Palakkad debated on ‘whether police shoot-outs can be glorified in a criminal justice system’. A panel comprising former judge Shekaran Kutty R., and Child Welfare Committee members Aparna R. and V.S. Mohammed Kasim evaluated the competition. When some students argued that it was the delay in disposal of cases by lower courts in the country that prompted the police to take the role of a prosecutor, others contended that police killings were a threat to the rule of law and to the democratic fabric of the country.

Maria Loovis from V.R. Krishnan Ezhuthachan Law College, Elevanchery, was adjudged the best debator. Sharon Rachel and Shahla Farzana C.K. from Nehru Academy of Law, Mangalam, became the first and second runners-up.

Nehru Academy of Law, Mangalam, won the prize for the best college in the competition.

Kerala High Court judge Abraham Mathew gave away the prizes. District Collector D. Balamurali and Deputy Director of Prosecutions K. Sheeba were the guests at the function. VISWAS secretary P. Prem Nath welcomed the gathering.