VISWAS gives away sewing machines to crime survivors

February 11, 2024 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Victims Information, Sensitisation, Welfare and Assistance Society (VISWAS), a voluntary organisation providing succour to victims of crimes and excesses, celebrated its 11th anniversary here recently. The organisation is headed by the District Collector.

Former District Judge and president of Lakshadweep Consumer Forum T. Indira inaugurated the celebrations. VISWAS vice-president B. Jayaraj presided over the function.

As many as 10 sewing machines were given away to the survivors of excesses at the function. The N.R. Madhava Menon Awards instituted by VISWAS were also given away.

VISWAS patron Thekkeettil Sethumadhavan was felicitated at the function. VISWAS legal forum chairperson S. Santha Devi, K.P. Raji, Jose Paul, treasurer M. Devadas, and joint secretaries Deepa Jayaprakash and Jayakrishnan spoke.

VISWAS India secretary general P. Premnath welcomed the gathering. Secretary N. Rakhi proposed a vote of thanks.

