GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

VISWAS gives away sewing machines to crime survivors

February 11, 2024 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
Former District Judge T. Indira inaugurating the 11th anniversary celebrations of VISWAS at Palakkad.

Former District Judge T. Indira inaugurating the 11th anniversary celebrations of VISWAS at Palakkad. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Victims Information, Sensitisation, Welfare and Assistance Society (VISWAS), a voluntary organisation providing succour to victims of crimes and excesses, celebrated its 11th anniversary here recently. The organisation is headed by the District Collector.

Former District Judge and president of Lakshadweep Consumer Forum T. Indira inaugurated the celebrations. VISWAS vice-president B. Jayaraj presided over the function.

As many as 10 sewing machines were given away to the survivors of excesses at the function. The N.R. Madhava Menon Awards instituted by VISWAS were also given away.

VISWAS patron Thekkeettil Sethumadhavan was felicitated at the function. VISWAS legal forum chairperson S. Santha Devi, K.P. Raji, Jose Paul, treasurer M. Devadas, and joint secretaries Deepa Jayaprakash and Jayakrishnan spoke.

VISWAS India secretary general P. Premnath welcomed the gathering. Secretary N. Rakhi proposed a vote of thanks.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.