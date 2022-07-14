Viswakarma community’s issues will be solved: Minister

12 recommendations of Sankaran Commission will be implemented

The government intended to implement 12 recommendations of the Sankaran Commission which studied the problems faced by the Viswakarma community. As these are matters already under the consideration of the government, a new commission was not required to be appointed again, Minister for SC/ST and Backward Classes Welfare K. Radhakrishnan said in the Assembly on Thursday.

He was replying to a calling attention motion moved by Pramod Narayan on the need to appoint a new commission to calculate the benefits due to the community, in proportion to the State’s population.

The government will ask the Kerala State Backward Classes Development Corporation to take up the issues faced by the Viswakarma community and to intervene wherever necessary to provide assistance to the community.

Reservation

At present, a reservation of 3% in the employment sector, 2% in admissions to professional courses, 3% in Arts and Science College admissions, and 7% for medical PG admission is being given to Viswakarma community members. Revising the reservation proportion was not practical now as the community-wise population statistics was not available, Mr. Radhakrishnan informed the House.