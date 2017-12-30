‘Viswaguru’ aims to set a Guinness record

A biopic on Sree Narayana Guru, Vijeesh Mani’s Viswaguru, is all set to create a new record. Aiming to break the current Guinness world record, all the pre- and post-production works of the film were completed within 48 hours, making it the fastest film ever made. “From scripting to title registration and shooting to censoring, all works were done within 48 hours. It’s an attempt from our part to bring Malayalam cinema to global attention,” says the director.

The production began at 10 p.m. on December 27 with Pramod Payyanur writing the first scene. “I had done my research on the subject as we cannot tamper with historical figures and facts. Though I started writing the script with a clear-cut idea, there were a lot of improvisations as well. When I completed the first scene the filming started,” says the scenarist. Viswaguru portrays the major events in the life of Sree Naryana Guru who spearheaded the social renaissance in Kerala. “Along with him, the film features many historical figures and Guru’s conversations with them make a major part of the film,” says Mr. Payyanur.

The film had its censoring on December 29 at 5 p.m. through special arrangement and was later screened at Nila theatre in Thiruvananthapuram at 11.30 p.m. “A Sri Lankan film holds the current record of the film with shortest script-to-screen time. While it was completed in 71 hours, Viswaguru had its screening within 48 hours,” he adds. Sivagiri Madhom and premises were the main locations of the film.

Following Guinness guidelines, all the production-related activities were recorded on camera. The film produced by A.V. Anoop has Purushothaman Kainakkari, Gandhiyan Chacha Sivarajan, Kaladharan, and Kalanilayam Ramachandran in key roles.