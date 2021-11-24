Visually-impaired Calicut University student seeks help to recover lost laptop

Kozhikode

24 November 2021 20:03 IST

‘What worries us is the loss of her research materials stored in device’

A visually-impaired research student at the University of Calicut is seeking the help of kind-hearted people to locate her laptop that she lost during a visit to Kozhikode city recently.

According to K.M. Sheriff, Associate Professor and Head of the Department of English, where C.S. Sayoojya, the student, is pursuing research, the incident happened on November 3. She had come to the city with a group of students by a car. The vehicle was parked near the Akashavani building on the beach at 4.45 p.m. and the students went out. They returned in 45 minutes and had tea outside a nearby hotel before returning to the university. Only after reaching the campus Ms. Sayoojya realised that the laptop was missing. It is an HP laptop 15-da1041TU, with a product serial number CND9385VN1 and product number 6FS90PA.

Mr. Sheriff told The Hindu on Wednesday that some one might have cleverly opened the locked door of the vehicle and snatched it away. “More than the loss of the equipment, what worries us is the loss of her research materials stored in the laptop. It was the result of her years of hard work. Ms. Sayoojya is a bright student who cleared the exam for the University Grants Commission’s Junior Research Fellow when she was in second semester of her M.A. course,” he said. Ms. Sayoojya is a native of Guruvayoor in Thrissur district.

Mr. Sheriff also said that some one might have sold it to people engaged in sale of second-hand laptops in Malappuram and Kozhikode districts. He said that he was willing to buy back the laptop from such sellers and hand it over to Ms. Sayoojya. Though a police complaint had been registered, it is reportedly not making any headway. Mr. Sheriff said that the CCTV footage from near the Akashavani building and the restaurant should be examined.

Meanwhile, the All-Kerala Research Scholars’ Association too has intervened in the issue. Urging second-hand laptop dealers to inform them if they come across the laptop, the association said a research student’s future was at stake.