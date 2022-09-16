Visual treat by students on ozone preservation

Special Correspondent Thiruvananthapuram
September 16, 2022 22:57 IST

 A visual treat presented by students of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Cotton Hill, on the Kanakakkunnu Palace premises in connection with International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer on Friday.

Dinraj, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Cantonment, inaugurated the programme. Principal V. Greeshma, Principal Headmistress P.B. Shami, school management committee (SMC) chairperson R. Pradeep, Additional Headmaster V. Rajesh Babu, teachers, parents, and SMC members were present to watch the 20-minute visual treat and flash mob presented by a group of 44 students.

