Visual treat by students on ozone preservation

Students of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Cotton Hill, put up a visual treat on the Kanakakkunnu Palace premises on Friday to convey the message of International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer to the people.

Dinraj, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Cantonment, inaugurated the programme. Principal V. Greeshma, Principal Headmistress P.B. Shami, school management committee (SMC) chairperson R. Pradeep, Additional Headmaster V. Rajesh Babu, teachers, parents, and SMC members were present to watch the 20-minute visual treat and flash mob presented by a group of 44 students.