Vistara to start two daily flights to Bengaluru from Thiruvananthapuram on Monday

March 31, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Vistara will start two new daily services in the Thiruvananthapuram-Bengaluru sector from Monday. IndiGo and Air India Express airlines currently operate eight daily services on this route.

With the arrival of Vistara, the total number of services will be 10, said a release from the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport here on Sunday.

The first flight (UK 524) will depart Thiruvananthapuram at 5.55 a.m. and arrive Bengaluru at 7.15 a.m. It will leave Bengaluru at 10:40 p.m. and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 11:40 p.m. The second flight (UK 525) will depart from Bengaluru at 8.15 a.m. and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 9.30 a.m. It will depart back at 10.10 a.m. and reach Bengaluru at 11.20 a.m.

