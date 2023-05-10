Vistara to start new daily flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Mumbai from June 1

May 10, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Vistara Airlines will start a new daily flight service to Mumbai from the Thiruvananthapuram international airport from June 1, said a release form the Thiruvananthapuram airport here on Wednesday. This is Vistara’s first service in this sector. Ticket bookings have started.

The flight (UK 551) will depart from Mumbai at 9.40 a.m. and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 12 p.m. The return flight (UK 552) will start from Thiruvananthapuram at 12.35 p.m. and reach Mumbai at 2.55 p.m. The service will be operated from the domestic terminal at Shanghumughom. The flight will have 164 seats, including business, premium economy and economy classes, the release said.

The convenient timing of the flight provides a connection to various domestic points and also to/from international destinations, including Europe, the U.S., and South East Asia. This will be the fifth daily service in the Thiruvananthapuram-Mumbai sector. Air India and Indigo are operating two daily services each in this sector, said the release.

