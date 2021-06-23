Vismaya suicide case: police collect details

KOLLAM

23 June 2021 23:39 IST

Strong evidence: Harshita Attaluri

Vismaya’s case has strong evidence to ensure conviction, said Harshita Attaluri, Inspector General of Police, South Zone, who visited her house in Kollam here on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old BAMS student had allegedly ended her life due to dowry harassment.

“Whatever the Section is, it is a serious case. We have already collected most details, including the statements of Vismaya’s family and friends. Medical and electronic evidence will also be collected,” she said.

Ms. Attaluri added that another incident that took place at Vismaya’s home a few months back would also be investigated. According to her family, Vismaya’s husband Kiran Kumar had reached her home in a drunken state after a party and assaulted her last January. When her brother tried to intervene, he was also beaten. Her family informed the local police and Kiran reportedly had an altercation with officials when he was taken to the station.