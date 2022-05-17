Vismaya case: court to pronounce verdict on May 23

A Kollam court on Tuesday reserved its judgment in the Vismaya case in which an Ayurveda medical student was found dead in her husband’s house under mysterious circumstances after she had complained of dowry harassment.

Additional District and Sessions Judge 1 Sujith K.N. said the verdict would be pronounced on May 23. The court’s decision had been confirmed by G. Mohanraj, the special public prosecutor (SPP) in the case.

He said the court reserved its verdict after the conclusion of arguments by the prosecution and defence. During the trial, 42 witnesses, 102 documents, and several call records, were examined in the court.

The police, in its 500-page chargesheet, had said that Vismaya committed suicide due to dowry harassment. It had charged the victim’s husband, S. Kiran Kumar, under Sections 304B, 498A, 306, 323 and 506 for the offences of dowry death, dowry harassment, abetment to suicide, voluntarily causing hurt, and criminal intimidation, respectively, under the Indian Penal Code.

Vismaya, 22, was found dead in the house of her husband at Sasthamkotta in Kollam district on June 21, 2021.