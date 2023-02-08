ADVERTISEMENT

VISL MD Gopalakrishnan transferred, Adeela Abdulla to take charge on Thursday

February 08, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Hardly two weeks after Gopalakrishnan K., managing director (MD) of the Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd. (VISL) was given full charge of the VISL and the post was declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the cadre post of Additional Secretary to Government, the State government has issued an order giving Adeela Abdulla, Director, Fisheries department, the full additional charge of VISL MD.

Though Gopalakrishnan was transferred, no post was given to him and the latest government order (GO) issued by the State government only stated that the posting orders in respect of Gopalakrishnan will be issued separately.

The earlier GO had also given Gopalakrishnan the full additional charge of the chairman of the Monitoring Committee constituted for solving rehabilitation issues in connection with the Vizhinjam port project. The new GO has given Geromic George, District Collector, Thiruvananthapuram, the full additional charge of the chairman of the Monitoring Committee.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Gopalakrishnan was given the full charge of the VISL following the request of the Port department as the project is nearing completion and it requires a full-time MD to oversee the works.

Ms. Abdulla will take charge on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US