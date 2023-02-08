VISL MD Gopalakrishnan transferred, Adeela Abdulla to take charge on Thursday

February 08, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Hardly two weeks after Gopalakrishnan K., managing director (MD) of the Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd. (VISL) was given full charge of the VISL and the post was declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the cadre post of Additional Secretary to Government, the State government has issued an order giving Adeela Abdulla, Director, Fisheries department, the full additional charge of VISL MD.

Though Gopalakrishnan was transferred, no post was given to him and the latest government order (GO) issued by the State government only stated that the posting orders in respect of Gopalakrishnan will be issued separately.

The earlier GO had also given Gopalakrishnan the full additional charge of the chairman of the Monitoring Committee constituted for solving rehabilitation issues in connection with the Vizhinjam port project. The new GO has given Geromic George, District Collector, Thiruvananthapuram, the full additional charge of the chairman of the Monitoring Committee.

Mr. Gopalakrishnan was given the full charge of the VISL following the request of the Port department as the project is nearing completion and it requires a full-time MD to oversee the works.

Ms. Abdulla will take charge on Thursday.