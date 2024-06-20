Visitors continue to flout safety norms at popular ecotourism spots in Kozhikode district

The reckless entry of domestic tourists to accident-prone stretches of rivers and waterfalls around prominent ecotourism destinations in Kozhikode continues even after stringent warnings issued by the police and local administrators. Local residents and destination management committee members say caution is thrown to the wind by visitors in the absence of a strong mechanism to enforce safety guidelines.

Volunteers associated with local disaster management committees point out that chances are high for flash floods during the monsoon season and no rescue mechanism will be effective in case of an untoward incident. More than 20 persons had recently died in incidents of drowning at popular ecotourism destinations in the district, they add.

“Though locals are aware of the risks and unsafe terrains, people coming from other districts are clueless about the situation. Many of them enter risky stretches of rivers and waterfalls along with their children and elderly family members,” says Joy Kuttikkattu, a person living near the Thusharagiri ecotourism spot. Some people also lock horns with local volunteers who try to warn them, he adds.

In Kozhikode district, the Pathankayam waterfalls continues to be the riskiest location, where several domestic tourists flout safety guidelines. Arippara waterfalls and Kariyathumpara also witness a huge turnout of such visitors during holidays and weekends.

“We warn people frequently as there are no quick rescue services available anywhere near the rural tourism destinations. It will take hours to reach a nearby hospital in case of an emergency rescue. Ambulance services are not available in most of these locations,” says Binu Thomas, a local rescue operator at Kodenchery. He points out that poor mobile connectivity in some accident-prone areas increases the risk.

Though tourism entrepreneurs at Kodenchery, Thiruvambady and Koodaranhi panchayats have been demanding an effective rescue system with the support of the Fire and Rescue Services department to cover vulnerable ecotourism spots, no action has yet been taken. The call for launching 24x7 ambulance service is also pending with the authorities.

