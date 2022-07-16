Visiting temples dedicated to Rama, brothers in a day 

Nalambala Darshan in the month of Karkidakam is a popular pilgrimage

Nalambala Darshan in the month of Karkidakam is a popular pilgrimage

Karkidakam, the last month of the Malayalam calendar, is considered a month of misery, which gives nothing but rain, poverty, and diseases. Traditionally, people read Ramayana throughout the month to get rid of hardships.

Known as the holy month or Ramayana Masam, Karkidakam has great significance for the State religiously and historically. In the Hindu tradition, it is believed that sage Valmiki completed the epic Ramayana during this month.

Nalambala Darshan, a pilgrimage to the temples in central Kerala dedicated to Lord Rama and his brothers in a single day, is another popular tradition among Hindus during Karkidakam, which they believe will bring peace and blessings.

The pilgrimage of Nalamabala Darshan is taken to Sree Rama Temple, Thriprayar, Bharatha Temple, Koodalmanikyam; Lakshmana Temple, Moozhikulam, and Sathrugna Temple, Payammal. The pilgrimage will begin on first day of Karkidakam, which falls on July 17.

The temples have made elaborate arrangements to receive devotees for the pilgrimage. Hundreds of pilgrims will visit the temples throughout the month. Many people also go to Sree Krishna Temple, Guruvayur, as part of the pilgrimage. All temples fall within 60 km.

The legend goes that the Ramayana idols were gifted to Vakkayil Kaimal, a minister with Ayirur Kovilakam, by some fishermen. Later, the idols were installed at Thriprayar, Moozhikulam, Irinjalakuda, and Payammal.

Usually, the pilgrimage will start from Sree Rama Temple, Thriprayar. The temple depicts Lord Rama as protector of the universe. Special pujas will be held. Feeding fish is one of the main offerings at the temple.

The Koodalmanikyam temple, Irinjalakuda, 14 km from the Thriprayar temple, depicts Lord Bharatha offering prayers to Lord Rama. Lotus garland is the main offering here.

The Moozhikulam temple, on the banks of the Chalakudy river, is one of the few temples in the State dedicated to Lord Lakshmana. It is situated around 30 km from the Koodalmanikyam temple.

The Payammal temple, around seven km from Irinjalakuda, is dedicated to Lord Shathrugna. Sudharsana Pushpanjali is the main offering here, which is one of the few temples in the name of Shathrugna in the State.

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation will operate special services for Nalambala Darshan.

Karkidakam is also an important season that marks the rituals dedicated to ancestors. Bali rituals will be performed for them.