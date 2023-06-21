‘Vision Kattakada’ to evaluate projects in constituency

June 21, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh on Wednesday inaugurated the ‘Vision Kattakada’ workshop to evaluate the progress of various projects being implemented in the Kattakada constituency, and to ensure timely completion and planning of future programmes. He said the efforts being taken up under Vision Kattakada should be a model for other regions across the State.

Representatives of the three-tier panchayats of the constituency and implementing officers of various departments participated in the workshop organised by the Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA). Mr. Rajesh said the uniqueness of ‘Vision Kattakada’ is that programmes are planned across all sectors aimed at overall development of the constituency.

He said the government is considering a comprehensive legislation related to waste disposal and management. Kattakada can set an example in waste management and sanitation with new ideas and projects that can be replicated elsewhere. He also praised the ‘Koottu’ project for a drug-free constituency being implemented in Kattakada.

Project document

The workshop discussed the implementation of projects for the next three years, such as Jalsamriddhi for water conservation, Koottu for a drug-free constituency, carbon-neutral Kattakada, Kattal Industrial Development Council (KIDC) for entrepreneur-friendly zone and Kattal Educare for public education protection. The ideas emerging from the discussion will be codified and a project document named ‘Vision Kattakada’ will be prepared regarding the activities to be completed with the cooperation of various departments.

The report prepared by the Center for Development Studies and the video prepared with the help of the Kerala State Land Utilisation Board and C-DIT were also released in the workshop. I.B. Satheesh, MLA, who presided over the function said that collective action is essential for the success of projects including carbon neutral Kattakada.