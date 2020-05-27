Vishwas Mehta is new Chief Secretary

The Cabinet on Wednesday decided to appoint Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Viswas Mehta as Chief Secretary when incumbent Tom Jose retires on May 31.

Mr. Mehta, an IAS officer of the 1987 batch, started his tenure as Kollam Assistant Collector from June 1983 to June 1988. Subsequently he served as Assistant Collector in Wayanad.

Mr. Mehta took over as Deputy Secretary in Revenue Department in 1991 and in 1992 he became the managing director of Kerala State Cooperative Rubber Marketing Federation. He had also served as the District Collector of Idukki and Wayanad and as managing director of MILMA.

Mr. Mehta had also officiated as Health Secretary, Educational Principal Secretary, Revenue Principal Secretary, Revenue Additional Chief Secretary among others.