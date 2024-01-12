ADVERTISEMENT

Vishwakarma Navothan Foundation calls to celebrate consecration of Ram Temple

January 12, 2024 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

A meeting of the national core committee of Vishwakarma Navothan Foundation (VNF) held on Friday decided to celebrate the consecration of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

As a part of the celebrations, Vishwakarma families have been urged to illuminate their houses with lamps on January 22.

VNF Kerala State council president Muralidas Sagar presided. VNF State general secretary V. Rajendran, VNF national coordinator and director Jaya Prakash Acharya and others attended the meeting.

