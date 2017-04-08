Shrine to showcase artistic prowess

A sprawling and finely crafted shrine that underscores the significance of Vastu Sastra is coming up at Kanhangad.

The objective is to stress that temples or any other place of worship should not be confined to venues to offer prayers but should be an arena to nurture artistic talents.

The Parah Siva Vishwa Karma temple is being built with Vishwa Karman, an incarnation of Parabhrahma referred to in the Vedic hymns, as presiding deity at an estimated cost of ₹10 crore in over one acre of land at Mavungal in the town.

The temple that came into being on April 25, 1947 is unique with its five ‘panch mukhi’ (five-faced) presiding deity.

Vishwakarma communities offer prayers at the shrine, including artisans, traditional architects, and sub-grouped into carpenters, blacksmiths, bronzesmiths, goldsmiths and stone masons, whose population comes close to 40 lakh in Kerala and 2 crore across India.

A temple reconstruction committee chaired by Vaininganam Purushothaman Vishwakarman, under whose supervision the work is progressing, has decided to engrave the shrine walls with Vedic inscriptions on Vishwakarma. The master plan has been prepared by Purushothaman Achari.

Besides, plans are afoot to set up a full-fledged Vastu Sastra museum of art and study centres and a Saraswathi Mandapam to stage fine arts events and a library hall, Mr. Achari said.

Special granite stones were brought from Karnataka’s Karkala and Bengaluru after rituals by Sri Sri Kalahasthendra Saraswathi of the Sikhaaripura mutt of Kadappady near Uduppi. Artisans from Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are well on course of crafting the sculptures, some of them in “Krishna shila” (black stones) as the works are expected to stretch for another two years.

The recreating works were formally launched on August 7, 2015 by former Lok Sabha secretary general P.D.T. Achary, the chief temple patron.