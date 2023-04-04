ADVERTISEMENT

Vishu: two months’ welfare pension of ₹3,200 from April 10

April 04, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala government has decided to disburse two months’ welfare pension of ₹3,200 together in connection with the Vishu festival. This will be the ‘Vishukaineettam’ for 60 lakh people in the State, Minister for Finance K.N. Balagopal has said. An amount of ₹1,871 crore has been sanctioned for disbursing the pension. It will be distributed from April 10. Mr. Balagopal said that owing to discrimination by the Union government, the State was facing financial difficulties. Despite this, the government had sanctioned ₹22,000 crore in March alone for year-end expenditure. Distribution of two months’ welfare pension at one go underlined the State government’s concern for the people, he said.

