ADVERTISEMENT

Vishnupriya murder case in Kerala: Accused found guilty, court to pronounce sentence on May 13

Updated - May 10, 2024 01:13 pm IST

Published - May 10, 2024 01:04 pm IST - KANNUR

Thalassery Additional District Sessions Court in Kerala finds accused Shyamjit (27) guilty in 2022 Vishnupriya murder case

The Hindu Bureau

The Thalassery Additional District Sessions Court in Kerala on May 10 found the accused Shyamjit (27) guilty in the Vishnupriya murder case. The court will pronounce the sentence on May 13 (Monday).

ADVERTISEMENT

The verdict brings closure to a tragic incident that shook Panur in Kannur.

Verdict deferred in Vishnupriya murder case

Shyamjit committed the heinous act on October 22, 2022 despite Vishnupriya’s earlier decision to end their relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

The crucial evidence in the case, a 13-second video clip capturing the accused’s intrusion into Vishnupriya’s residence, played a pivotal role in the verdict.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Additionally, CCTV footage presented by the prosecution depicting Shyamjit purchasing the murder weapon solidified the case against him.

The murder was committed on October 22, 2022 at Vallya, Panur, when Shyamjit fatally attacked Vishnupriya while she was engaged in a video call with her boyfriend. The accused inflicted 29 wounds on Vishnupriya’s body, including a fatal blow to the head with a hammer followed by a throat slit. The accused committed the crime when Vishnupriya’s family was away.

The motive behind the act stemmed from Vishnupriya’s decision to end her relationship with Shyamjit.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kerala / Kannur

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US