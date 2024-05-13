ADVERTISEMENT

Vishnupriya murder case: accused sentenced to life imprisonment

Published - May 13, 2024 06:19 pm IST - KANNUR

A fine of ₹2 lakh was slapped on the accused, Shyamjith, for the murder of the 23-year-old woman at Panur in Kannur in October 2022

The Hindu Bureau

The Thalassery Additional District Court (One) on Monday sentenced Shyamjith, 27, to life imprisonment and slapped a fine of ₹2 lakh on him for the murder of 23-year-old Vishnupriya at her residence in Panur.

Additionally, he was given 10 years of imprisonment and fined ₹25,000 for trespassing into the victim’s house. The verdict, delivered by Judge A.V. Mrudula, concluded a case that shook the community.

Vishnupriya, pharmacist at a private hospital in Panur, was murdered at her house on October 22, 2022. According to the prosecution, Shyamjith had entered Vishnupriya’s bedroom while she was talking to a friend on phone and slit her throat.

The trial commenced on September 21, 2023. Given the absence of eyewitnesses, the prosecution built a case relying on circumstantial and scientific evidence. Seventy-three witnesses were presented during the trial.

Investigation revealed that the crime occurred between 10 and 12 in the morning. It came to light that Shyamjith had purchased a hammer and gloves from a shop at Koothuparamba just two days before the incident.

Public prosecutor K. Ajith Kumar led the case, while the defense was represented by lawyers S. Praveen and Abhilash Mathur.

