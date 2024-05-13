GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Vishnupriya murder case: accused sentenced to life imprisonment

A fine of ₹2 lakh was slapped on the accused, Shyamjith, for the murder of the 23-year-old woman at Panur in Kannur in October 2022

Published - May 13, 2024 06:19 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Thalassery Additional District Court (One) on Monday sentenced Shyamjith, 27, to life imprisonment and slapped a fine of ₹2 lakh on him for the murder of 23-year-old Vishnupriya at her residence in Panur.

Additionally, he was given 10 years of imprisonment and fined ₹25,000 for trespassing into the victim’s house. The verdict, delivered by Judge A.V. Mrudula, concluded a case that shook the community.

Vishnupriya, pharmacist at a private hospital in Panur, was murdered at her house on October 22, 2022. According to the prosecution, Shyamjith had entered Vishnupriya’s bedroom while she was talking to a friend on phone and slit her throat.

The trial commenced on September 21, 2023. Given the absence of eyewitnesses, the prosecution built a case relying on circumstantial and scientific evidence. Seventy-three witnesses were presented during the trial.

Investigation revealed that the crime occurred between 10 and 12 in the morning. It came to light that Shyamjith had purchased a hammer and gloves from a shop at Koothuparamba just two days before the incident.

Public prosecutor K. Ajith Kumar led the case, while the defense was represented by lawyers S. Praveen and Abhilash Mathur.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.