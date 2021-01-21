Vishnu seeks to become approver in actor rape case

KOCHI

21 January 2021 23:28 IST

He was accused of smuggling phone to jail to aid extortion

After Vipinlal, the first approver in the sensational actor rape case, Vishnu, another accused, has approached the court seeking permission for becoming an approver.

Vishnu, tenth accused, approached the special court considering the case on Thursday, offering to admit his role in the crime booked against him and reveal all facts that he knew about the case.

Advertising

Advertising

He was accused of smuggling a mobile phone to the jail, which he handed over to Sunilkumar, aka ‘Pulser’ Suni, first accused.

Extortion

The prosecution case is that Vishnu, while in jail, conspired with other accused in the case to extort money from actor Dileep, the eighth accused, and his friends.

According to the prosecution case, Pulser Suni contacted Nadirshah, friend of Dileep, and Appunni, his driver, using the phone provided by Vishnu.

Conspiracy details

In his application, Vishnu offered to reveal all details regarding the conspiracy hatched within the jail regarding the extortion.

Honey M. Varghese, special judge, will consider the application of Vishnu on Friday.

Meanwhile, Vipinlal did not turn up at the special court for examination as the police could not serve him the summons and execute the warrant for his production.

Whereabouts not known

On Thursday, the investigation officer informed the court that the whereabouts of Vipinlal, the approver who was supposed to be under round-the-clock police surveillance, were not known.

It was a board headed by the Principal Sessions Judge; Secretary, District Legal Services Authority; and Superintendent of Police, Kasaragod; that had ordered surveillance on Vipinlal under the witness protection scheme.

The court is likely to pronounce its order on a batch of petitions and examine some witnesses in the case on Friday.