Visa-holders can return to Dubai from July 7

India to allow global travel after domestic traffic reaches 50%

In a major relief to thousands of NRIs stuck in India following travel restrictions imposed after COVID-19 pandemic, Dubai has granted permission to visa-holders to return by pre-booking flights of any airline.

However, India’s Ministry of Civil Aviation has said that resumption of international flights will be allowed only when domestic traffic reaches about 50-60% and other countries are open to international traffic. “Once the situation evolves thus, we will consider a calibrated opening,” Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Civil Aviation, tweeted.

The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai said the emirate will welcome visitors from July 7. However, they will be required to present a recent COVID-19 negative certificate or undergo testing at the Dubai airport. NRIs should also secure the approval of General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs.

Dubai residents would be allowed to travel overseas to various destinations from Tuesday. “Now the Ministry of Home Affairs should allow the travel of NRIs who wish to return to Dubai. Once the UAE resumes air travel, other GCC nations will follow suit. That is the norm,” K.V. Shamsudheen, chairman of UAE-based Pravasi Bandu Welfare Trust, said.

Residents should register their details in the COVID-19 DXB smart app at the airport. They will not be allowed to leave their residence until they receive their COVID-19 results. All positive cases will be isolated. Mr. Shamsudheen said travellers should comply with preventive measures and safety procedures. “With Dubai allowing air travel, India should let Indians fly back to their host countries. This will benefit thousands of expatriates,” he said.

Tourists must obtain an international health insurance and complete a health declaration form. With UAE slowly bouncing back to normality, Dubai has opened its malls and commercial centres. Sharjah will open educational and recreational facilities at 50% capacity from Wednesday.