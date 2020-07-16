Virus no bar for taking entrance exam

They are the ones who never give up in any situation in life. One of them returned to Alappuzha from Kuwait a few weeks ago for the sole purpose of appearing for KEAM 2020-21, the State entrance examinations for admission to engineering and pharmacy courses. Three days ago he tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Alappuzha, for treatment.

“Testing COVID-19 positive just before the entrance examinations was a shock to me. I thought all my hard work would go in vain. But with the support and help of the local MLA and the State government, I wrote the entrance examination to engineering. The exams were relatively easy and now I hope to get discharged soon as I am feeling better,” he said over phone.

Answer sheets sanitised

He was one of the two COVID-19-affected candidates who took the entrance test from the hospital bed of the MCH, Alappuzha, on Thursday. The second student also hailed from the district.

Medical College principal Vijayalakshmi and MCH superintendent R.V. Ramlal said the entrance test was conducted in adherence with COVID-19 guidelines and examination rules. “The MCH turned an entrance examination centre for the first time. Both the students are healthy and are showing hardly any symptoms. They wrote the exams without any issues. The answer sheets were sanitised and packed before being handed over to the authorities concerned,” the officials said.

PPE kit-clad invigilator

The test was held in a specially arranged room close to the COVID-19 ward under the guidance of MCH deputy superintendent A. Abdul Salam. Nursing officer Revamma and staff nurse Akhil made all arrangements. The students were seated at two ends of the room. Akhil, wearing a PPE kit, acted as the invigilator for the exams, held in two sessions.

Earlier on Wednesday, the government issued an order granting permission to the students to write the KEAM 2020-21 examination by taking all the precautions.