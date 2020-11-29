Virtual workshop for student filmmakers

29 November 2020 06:17 IST

The Kerala State Chalachitra Academy in collaboration with Global Media Makers and Film Independent, Los Angeles, is organising a Virtual Workshop on Creative Producing and Pitching for student filmmakers from India.

It will be held over two blocks of sessions between December 1 to 3 and December 8 to 10 for three hours per day.

The workshop aims to provide the participants who are the final year students of Film and Television Institute of India, Pune, Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute, Kolkata, K R Narayanan National Institute of Visual Sciences, Kottayam and LV Prasad Film and TV Academy, Chennai the opportunity to workshop their pitch, discuss their projects and receive feedback from mentors and peers.

The workshop will also provide an overview of US independent film development strategies and explore how these practices can be applied in their countries. The workshop will be led by US and Indian industry professionals, including Tatiana Kelly, Producer, Serena Films, Jim Young, Producer, Animus Films, Miriam Joseph, Producer and Bina Paul, Editor.