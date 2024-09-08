Virtual reality therapy room opened at SSK’s Balaramapuram block resource centre

In a pioneering initiative, a virtual reality (VR) therapy room that will cater to the needs of differently abled children has been opened at the Balaramapuram block resource centre of the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram unit.

The VR therapy room is designed to create a safe and immersive environment for children with special needs for the development of their social, emotional, and cognitive skills. The project harnesses the potential of artificial intelligence (AI)-based assistive technology to support children with autism, special education requirements, and neurodevelopmental conditions. It is expected to give a boost to the General Education department’s aim of providing inclusive and accessible education to such children.

The Balaramapuram block resource centre is the first among the 168 resource centres under the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala to launch the VR room.

Financed by the Technopark firm QBurst Technologies, the VR room has been established at a cost of ₹10.43 lakh. It uses Auticare, an extended reality (XR)-VR/AR (augmented reality) platform from another Technopark firm Embright Infotech that provides immersive learning experiences.

Twenty-five software solutions that enable skill training in areas such as cognitive, social, behavioural, speech and language, self-care, daily life skills, and vocational have been made available as part of the platform to the Balaramapuram block resource centre.

Immersive environments benefit the children through multi-sensory activities and provide environments varying from stimulating to calming. Children are able to practise skills and learn in a safer and interactive environment through positive reinforcement and rewards-based gamified environment. For instance, the signal learning and road crossing activity on the platform can help them better understand road safety and employ this in real-life situations, says Balaramapuram block resource centre coordinator Aneesh S.G.

Since all the 168 BRCs have autism centres, a large number of children with special needs would benefit if similar facilities are rolled out in all the BRCs, say Samagra Shiksha, Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram unit officials.

K. Ansalan, MLA, inaugurated the therapy room. Samagra Shiksha, Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram project coordinator B. Sreekumaran, Athiyannoor panchayat president V.P. Sunilkumar, and representatives of the two companies were present.

