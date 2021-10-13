Virtual queue to continue at Sabarimala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

13 October 2021

Minister urges devotees to avoid making ‘bogus registrations’

Minister for Devaswoms K. Radhakrishnan has indicated that the virtual queue system at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple will continue for the time being.

The mechanism was introduced as a crowd control device at the temple in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is not aimed at curtailing individual freedom but to protect the people, Mr. Radhakrishnan told the Assembly on Wednesday.

Given the pandemic scenario, “we should acknowledge the fact that Shwasam (breath) is more important than Vishwasam (faith),” the Minister said.

The matter came up in the House during a debate on the Kerala Devaswom Recruitment Board (Amendment) Bill with Congress member Ramesh Chennithala suggesting that the system should be dispensed with. Persisting with the virtual queue when the State government had eased pandemic regulations in malls, hotels and other establishments was unfair to devotees, he said.

Mr. Radhakrishnan pointed out that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, at a meeting on October 7, had made it clear that a decision could be taken on the matter once the spread of infection came down.

The Minister urged devotees to avoid making “bogus registrations” using the virtual queue system. Several thousands of bookings are made but only three to four thousand people turned up, leaving the slots vacant. This should be avoided, he said.

Mr. Radhakrishnan reiterated that the State Government would not permit or support any move to sell temple property in the name of overcoming COVID 19-induced financial crisis.

In the aftermath of the 2018 floods and the COVID-19 outbreak, there had been a drop in the footfall of devotees in temples. Consequently, temple income registered a drop. But the State Government had initiated ample measures to support the institutions, he said.

“At Sabarimala for instance, development activities are progressing at an unprecedented pace,” he said.

The Kerala Devaswom Recruitment Board (Amendment) Bill, 2021, was referred to the Subject Committee.