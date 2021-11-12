Virtual queue registration mandatory for pilgrimage

Police step up security at Sabarimala, close forest paths

The police have stepped up security at Sabarimala, given the two-month-long Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season that commences on November 15 and concludes on January 20.

Lakhs of pilgrims from across the country and abroad are expected to trek to the forest temple in the environmentally-fragile Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR). Only pilgrims who have registered at the Police Department’s online virtual queue website will be allowed to do the climb.

They have to produce a valid electronic pass or print out and furnish proof of identity at the check-post at the base camp at Nilackal. Pilgrims should produce a COVID-19 vaccination certificate to proceed past the checkpoint.

A senior official said booking on the virtual queue system would enable the police to accurately estimate the number of pilgrim arrivals on a given day. The force could better regulate the crowd, streamline the deployment of officers and ensure COVID-19 protocol.

He pointed out that an unpredictably high number of pilgrim arrivals could trigger a stampede along the steep hiking path, especially during the dark hours. Moreover, the police could not allow “unaudited” persons to enter the temple, given the security threat to Sabarimala.

The police would allow up to 15 seater vehicles to drop pilgrims at Pampa and return to Nilackal base camp for parking. They have banned private vehicle parking at Pampa for the current season.

At the Sannidhanam, police officers in protective gear would help pilgrims go up the 18-holy steps. Given the COVID-19 threat, police personnel would not touch or closely interact with visitors. The police would not allow any visitors to stay overnight or camp at the Sannidhanam.

Access to the Sannidhanam will only be via Pampa. The police have closed the traditional Erumely and Vadasserikara forest trekking routes, given the security threat to the temple and the need to protect the ecologically-fragile forests from large scale human intrusion.

The police, Public Works Department (PWD), Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB)) and district administration have completed several rounds of last-minute inspections to ensure the safety and comfort of pilgrims.

The Government has nominated ADGP S. Sreejith as the Chief Police Coordinator for Sabarimala. IG, South Zone, Harshita Attaluri is the Joint Chief Police Coordinator, and DIG P. Prakash, Additional Police Coordinator.