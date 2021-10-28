Virtual queue for safety of pilgrims, HC told

The virtual queue system introduced at Sabarimala Ayyappa temple should not be withdrawn considering the safety of pilgrims, the State Government informed the Kerala High Court.

The State made the submission while making its stand clear in a petition seeking to shift the control of the virtual queue system from the police to the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB).

The virtual queue system was introduced after the Pullumedu tragedy and on the direction of the Kerala High Court to introduce some crowd management system, the State submitted.

The TDB alone cannot handle the safety aspects of the pilgrims given the geographical features of the place where the temple is located. Only the police could effectively control the crowd. The State Government and the police had no special interest in the system, which was introduced in 2011, than the safety of the pilgrims, the State Government submitted.

The State denied the allegation that details of the pilgrims who registered themselves with the queue system was being handed over to a private firm.

The court will consider the case again on Monday.