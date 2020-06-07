Virtual queue for darshan at Guruvayur

The Sreekrishna Temple at Guruvayur will arrange a virtual queue for temple darshan from June 9.

The Devaswom took the decision as the lockdown restrictions were relaxed. In all, 600 people, who do online booking, can have darshan on a day from 9.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.

Online booking can be done on www.guruvayurdewaswom.com. The token with date and time of darshan will be sent by e-mail.

The devotees should reach the queue complex at the East Nada 20 minutes ahead of the given time with the token number and identity card. The devotees should maintain the COVID-19 preventive guidelines.

A safe distance of three metres should be maintained between people. Bags, mobile phones and footwear should not be brought to the temple premises. Offerings can be done through Devaswom website.