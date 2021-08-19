Virtual Onam fete to showcase traditional art forms

As many as 53 art forms from across the State are being shown on TV channels

The near-extinct traditional art forms in the State will be showcased on the global arena through different platforms as part of the virtual Onam celebrations this year.

Kerala Tourism is presenting video programmes of the art forms through television channels and social media platforms over a five- day period, from Thursday.

As many as 53 folk and traditional art forms from across the State are being shown on Malayalam TV channels from 6.30 a.m. to 8 p.m. The programmes can be accessed on YouTube and Facebook also.

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said the initiative was launched to support the folk and traditional artistes who were facing financial difficulties owing to the pandemic-induced shutdown and inactivity.

“It will also help the art forms to reach audiences across the world,” he said.

The art forms featured in the programme include Vilpattu, Nangiarkoothu, Pakkanar Thullal, Othara Padayani, Garudan Thookkam, Arjuna Nritham, Margam Kali, Aranyam Mannan Koothu, Sopana Sangeetham, Kudukka Veena, Seethankan Thullal, Kanyarkali, Arbana Muttu, Korambakkali, Kotha Mooriyattam Alamikkali and Yakshagana.

Another highlight of the programme is the ‘Viswa Manavikathayude Loka Ona Pookkalam’, the virtual Global Floral Carpet design competition organized by the Department in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced Malayalis to remain indoors.